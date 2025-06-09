Officers remanded over alleged assault case

[Photo: File]

A station sergeant and three police officers appeared for first call at the Suva High Court on Friday.

Justice Daniel Goundar issued an in-chamber order for the matter to be remitted to the Suva Magistrates’ Court.

Sevanaia Sedra, Ponipate Domolailai, Kurt Yee, and Jonathan Whippy are jointly charged with one count of an act intended to cause grievous harm, while Sevanaia Sedra faces an additional count of theft.

It is alleged that on 25 August 2024, the accused persons, acting jointly as principals, or alternatively as secondary offenders or aiders and abettors, unlawfully wounded the victim by continuously assaulting him, causing him grievous harm.

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It is further alleged that, on the same day, Sevanaia Sedra stole a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone, a jacket, and $200 in cash belonging to the victim.

The matter is now remitted to the Magistrates’ Court and will be called on September 8.

The accused persons have been further remanded.