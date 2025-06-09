Silktails open new HPU gym

A major milestone was achieved yesterday for Fiji’s only professional rugby league club, the Kaiviti Silktails, with the official opening of their new high-performance gym in Lautoka.

Former Fiji Bati forward and Melbourne Storm captain Tui Kamikamica said the newly constructed Bobby Naidu High Performance Gym at Ground 3, Churchill Park, marks a new beginning for the club.

Kamikamica urged Silktails players and members to take full advantage of the new facility and make the most of the opportunities it provides.

The milestone was made even more special after the Kaiviti Silktails defeated the Storms 36-22 in their Jersey Flegg 2026 season match yesterday.

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The victory also saw the Silktails claim the Tui Kamikamica Bowl, capping off a memorable day for the club.