Krishna inspires students at football festival

Extra Bula FC captain Roy Krishna joined the FIFA Girls’ Football Festival at Tavua Primary School Ground, an initiative delivered in partnership with FIFA and the Fiji Football Association.

The event provided a day of football, fun and inspiration for the next generation of girls in Fiji, while also allowing Extra Bula FC to connect with the local community and introduce the club to new fans.

Krishna met and greeted the students before joining them on the field and taking part in football drills.

The festival is part of ongoing efforts to develop football at the grassroots level and encourage more girls to get involved in the sport across Fiji.