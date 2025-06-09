Hibiscus returns home after 11 years

[Photo: File]

The Hibiscus Festival has made a historic return to Albert Park after 11 years, marking 70 years of one of Fiji’s biggest cultural celebrations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka says bringing the festival back to Albert Park is more than a change of venue.

He adds the festival has been part of Suva’s identity for generations, bringing together families, communities, businesses and visitors.

Gavoka says Albert Park holds a special place in the festival’s history, with the last Hibiscus Festival held there in 2015.

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He says the 70th anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate the festival’s long history while looking towards its future.

Gavoka also highlighted the important role Hibiscus plays beyond entertainment.

He says the festival has supported communities through charity work, including fundraising for children’s homes, senior citizens, families in need and blood drives.

He adds the Miss Hibiscus contestants also play an important role by raising funds and awareness for causes affecting Fijians.

Gavoka says the festival also provides an opportunity to showcase Suva and Fiji to international visitors.

Gavoka has officially declared the FMF Hibiscus Festival 2026 open, urging the public to enjoy the celebrations and take care of Albert Park so it can remain the home of Hibiscus for years to come.