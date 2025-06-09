Three suspects in custody over taxi robbery.

[Photo: File]

Three people are now in police custody in relation to the viral video capturing an aggravated robbery involving a taxi driver.

A statement from police confirm that two suspects were arrested yesterday in Nadi, while a 23 year old man surrendered himself to officers in Lautoka last night.

The trio are currently being questioned by Police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says the Western Division Taskforce is continuing its hunt for the fourth suspect, whose identity is already known to police.

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ACP Vusonilawe stressed that all operational efforts are being directed at rounding up those involved in robberies and burglaries, ensuring offenders are brought to justice for what he described as cowardly attacks on innocent people who earn an honest living.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing.