Westpac and Silktails team up to build financial skills

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Westpac Fiji and the Kaiviti Silktails are taking their partnership beyond rugby league, with a new financial education programme designed to equip players, staff and schoolchildren with practical money skills.

Under the initiative, Westpac Fiji will open bank accounts for all Silktails players and provide financial literacy training covering budgeting, saving, planning and money management.

The partnership will also reach primary schools through the #CatchPassProgram, combining rugby league activities with simple, age-appropriate financial education.

Silktails Chairman Petero Civoniceva says the programme is about developing players as people, not just athletes.

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He says banking support and financial training will help prepare players for life both on and off the field.

Westpac Head of Corporate Affairs, Marketing and Community Rachel White says the partnership provides a practical way to support young Fijians through sport and education.

The initiative will also include the monthly Westpac Values Clubman Award, while the two organisations will visit primary schools across Fiji to promote financial confidence from an early age.

The broader Westpac Fiji and Kaiviti Silktails partnership was launched earlier this year.