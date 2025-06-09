New Boxing Commission chair outlines priorities

[Source: File]

New Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman Eroni Loganimoce says settling administrative matters and focusing on boxer welfare will be among the board’s immediate priorities following its appointment.

A former board member himself, Loganimoce says one of the first tasks will be to meet with the outgoing administration and ensure a smooth transition.

“Knowing that I was a former member and there are immediate administrative matters that need to be addressed, I think we need to talk with the former chair. We need to have that handled and get the programmes that are there for the rest of the year, along with the properties and assets that belong to BCF.”

Loganimoce says the new board will meet formally in the coming days to allocate responsibilities and make the best use of the expertise available within the team.

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“I think the immediate challenge for us is to allocate the responsibilities. I cannot be running the Boxing Commission alone. We need the full team and to see their strengths from the different backgrounds that they represent.”

The chairman says the commission is expected to deliver four more programmes before the end of the year, although planning will depend on the organisation’s financial position.

“We will try to capitalise on that and see that we fulfil the remaining programmes. I understand that we have another four programmes to be facilitated for the rest of the year, but that will go together with the finances.”

Loganimoce also echoed the Minister for Youth and Sports’ call for athlete welfare to remain at the centre of the commission’s work.

“We will need to meet with the respective stakeholders. We will focus on the boxers. As the Honourable Minister has said, the boxers are the centre of everything that we do.”

He says the new board will prioritise the wellbeing of athletes while ensuring they understand their rights and responsibilities within the sport.