President to lead UN delegation

[Photo: File]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is defending the decision for President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to lead Fiji’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly.

Rabuka says the move is about allowing the President to deliver Fiji’s national address during his first term.

The decision comes amid criticism over the size of the delegation, with nine people expected to travel.

Rabuka dismisses the concerns, saying the delegation is of a normal size.

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“I just want him to go and have the opportunity to give the national address, the national address to the United Nations General Assembly, during his term. Yes, for the President, head of state, I’m head of government. I’m not entitled to

that. He is the head of state. He’s entitled to that.”

Questions have also been raised over the inclusion of the President’s butler and housemaid.

Rabuka says the President, as Head of State, is entitled to such support.

He says the arrangement is different for the Prime Minister, who is Head of Government.

Rabuka also points to precedent, saying previous presidents have addressed the UN, while he has done so twice as Prime Minister.

The government is expected to use the UN General Assembly to highlight Fiji’s national interests and key Pacific priorities.