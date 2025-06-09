FRIEND celebrates 25 years of impact

[Photo: FRIEND/Facebook]

The Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development, commonly known as FRIEND, marked its 25th anniversary with a celebration yesterday.

FRIEND Fiji began its journey in December 2001, founded by current Minister for Women Shashi Kiran.

FRIEND’s core objective is to empower rural, marginalized, and underserved communities with the knowledge, skills, and resources necessary to improve their livelihoods and break the cycle of poverty.

What started as a small community initiative has grown into an organisation supporting communities across Fiji through sustainable livelihood programmes and economic opportunities.

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FRIEND Trustee Dr Premila Devi says the organisation’s greatest achievement is the people and communities it has supported over the years.

“It was built on commitment before it was built on resources. What began as a simple community enterprise became a platform for sustainable livelihoods”

She says women have developed livelihoods, young people have gained new opportunities, and communities have become more resilient.

Devi says FRIEND has also helped preserve traditional knowledge and turn local resources into economic opportunities.