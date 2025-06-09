Seasonal workers warned over contracts

[Photo: FILE]

Pacific seasonal workers are facing pressure to sign employment contracts without fully understanding the terms.

Australian Workers Union representative Latileta Gaga states that workers have the right to ask questions and take time to read agreements before signing.

Gaga said workers must understand that putting their signature on a contract means they are acknowledging that they have read and understood its terms.

She urged workers to ask for more time to go through contracts and seek clarification before signing.

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“Can you give me time to read through this again?” is the question Gaga said workers should not be afraid to ask.

She said the advice was aimed at addressing the power imbalance between Pacific workers and employers under Australia and New Zealand’s seasonal worker schemes.

Gaga rejected the idea that Pacific workers should feel indebted to Australia or New Zealand because they had been given an opportunity to work there.

“You also have that right to be protected.”

Gaga also outlined the rights of workers who suffer injuries on the job.

She said employers should arrange for injured workers to be medically assessed, establish whether the injury is work-related and provide the necessary documentation, including a certificate of capacity.

Where an injury falls under the WorkCover framework, workers may be entitled to compensation and coverage for treatment, medical appointments and related care.

Gaga said workers should also understand their insurance coverage before leaving for work, including what medical assessments and treatment are covered.

She said farms and glasshouses are workplaces and must meet workplace health and safety requirements.

Gaga urged workers to continue reporting unsafe conditions, particularly where concerns have previously been raised but no action has followed.

She said workplace safety authorities are more likely to intervene quickly when an issue poses a direct threat to workers’ lives.

Gaga also revealed that a national consultative stakeholders committee has established a focus on the health and wellbeing of Pacific workers.

She said the committee had held its first meeting and was already raising health concerns affecting workers, particularly women.

Gaga said she would raise the concerns discussed with workers at the committee’s next meeting in October, with their permission.

She also raised concerns about accommodation arrangements and cultural competency.

Gaga said accommodation plans should take into account workers’ countries of origin and cultural needs, including appropriate arrangements for male and female workers.

She said failures to properly consider those needs could amount to cultural incompetence.

Gaga urged Pacific workers to report such concerns rather than remain silent.