Survey highlights Fijian exporters’ strength and challenges

[Photo: File]

Fijian exporters remain confident with their international prospects, as 72 percent are expecting export revenue to increase over the next 12 months.

However, a new survey has identified access to finance as the sector’s most pressing challenge.

Findings from the Pacific Islands Export Survey 2026 Fiji Spotlight, report shows Fijian exporters recorded a net export revenue growth balance of +22 over the past year, slightly above the Pacific average.

Pacific Trade Invest Australia Trade Commissioner Tim Martin says this is an encouraging sign as businesses increasingly gain capacity to compete internationally.

Article continues after advertisement

“Fijian exporters continue to show confidence in their international prospects, with 72 per cent expecting export revenue to increase over the coming year. What is particularly encouraging is the way businesses are using trade agreements and new technologies to compete internationally.”

However, he says the sharp increase in businesses reporting difficulty accessing finance is a concern.

According to the survey, 67% of Fijian exporters now report difficulty obtaining finance, an increase from 49 percent in 2024.

Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says the findings provide a clear picture of the resilience and opportunities within Fiji’s export sector.

He says it also highlights financing as a key pressure point.

Chetty adds that the findings will be used to strengthen exporter support, unlock new financing pathways and connect Fijian businesses with high-growth markets.