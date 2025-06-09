Data gaps delay import reduction targets

[Photo: File]

Fiji’s efforts to reduce its growing food import bill are being held back by gaps in data.

The Agriculture Ministry says it does not have enough information to set clear targets, as it works to establish what Fiji imports, what is consumed locally, and what is processed or re-exported.

The Ministry does not yet have enough information to set clear targets for reducing the more than $1.1 billion food import bill.

“The Ministry is currently setting up working groups with stakeholders who normally purchase from businesses like the tourism industry. We have other processes, food processes, that process and re-export in Fiji. So that we not only are looking at the high import bill, but also to look at how we can benefit if we process and sell at the market. So I think that kind of very important data is what we are currently working on.”

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Tunabuna says better information is needed to identify which products Fiji can produce locally and where import costs can be reduced.

He says the Ministry is working with stakeholders to improve access to the information needed to guide future decisions.

Tunabuna says data sharing has been a challenge in the past but improving access to timely and accurate information will be critical to reducing Fiji’s food import dependence.