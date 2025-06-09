Solar lights improve safety for 196 Waituri households

[Photo: SUPPLIED/MINISTRY OF MULTI-ETHNIC AFFAIRS]

Around 196 households in the Waituri community in Vuci, Nausori, can now move around more safely at night following the installation of new solar lights.

The project addresses concerns about poorly lit roads and public areas, particularly for residents who walk home from work after dark.

Waituri Crime Prevention Committee President Lagesh Prasad says the lights will provide families with greater safety, security and peace of mind.

He says some community members return from work on foot at night, and improved lighting along the roads will make their journey home safer.

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“It gives us the resources we need to enhance our local security, protect our families and build a safer environment for everyone.”

The initiative is also expected to benefit children, elderly people and other residents who need to move around the settlement during the evening.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh commissioned the project, which received $4,500 through the Ministry’s Multi-Ethnic Grant Programme for the 2025/2026 financial year.

Singh says inadequate lighting can leave people feeling unsafe and expose them to greater risks after dark.

He says the project is not only an investment in infrastructure but also a practical step towards creating a safer and more secure community.

The project was completed through a partnership between the government and the community.

The Ministry supplied the solar lights and related equipment, while residents contributed labour towards their installation.

Singh says the initiative demonstrates how government support and community participation can work together to address genuine needs and improve people’s quality of life.