Five inmates granted presidential pardons

[Photo Source: Fiji Corrections Service/ Facebook]

Five of eight inmates have received official presidential pardons in an event led by the Acting Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva.

The pardoned inmates are Aisake Qiolele, Josefa Tukana, Mohammed Harun Khan, Sailosi Rokotuiwalevu, and Tang Lu.

The Acting Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Operations and the Southern and Central/Eastern Divisional Supervisors joined Moceisuva in presenting the pardons and wishing the five recipients well as they begin a new chapter.

The remaining three inmates will receive their pardons at their respective corrections centres — Luke Dikevitukana at Ba Corrections Centre, Mohammed Shaheen at Lautoka Corrections Centre, and Saula Rokobukai at Labasa Corrections Centre.

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Moceisuva reminded the inmates that their release marks a new beginning.

He encouraged them to carry forward the positive values, discipline, and lifestyle instilled during their time in the Corrections system and to remain committed to making better choices.

The recipients were also urged to never lose faith, remain steadfast in God’s word, and avoid returning to incarceration.

As they step into their communities and families, the recipients were encouraged to embrace the opportunity to build lives marked by responsibility, purpose, and positive change.