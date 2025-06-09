Italian state broadcaster RAI removes veteran journalist

[Source: Reuters]

Italian opposition parties have denounced an attack on press freedom after state broadcaster RAI removed a veteran journalist as presenter of its flagship investigative programme, while government allies have welcomed the move.

The case ​has reignited a long-running debate over the independence of RAI, whose board is appointed by parliament ‌and the government and whose editorial direction critics say is shaped by the ruling coalition of the day.

RAI late on Friday announced the removal of Sigfrido Ranucci after nine years at the helm of “Report”, one of Italy’s most watched and influential current affairs programmes.

“I will ​no longer host ‘Report’, but I will lead the most important battle of my life: the fight for ​press freedom,” Ranucci said after learning of the decision.

Article continues after advertisement

The “Ranucci affair” has dominated Italian media coverage ⁠for weeks, and his removal was the lead story in Italy’s main newspapers on Saturday.

The case began with a bomb ​attack outside Ranucci’s home in October last year, which initially drew messages of support for him from across the political ​spectrum.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose party had often been the subject of investigations by “Report”, condemned the “serious act of intimidation” and the government said Ranucci’s police escort would be strengthened.

However, the stance of ruling politicians changed abruptly when businessman Valter Lavitola, a longtime associate of ​Ranucci’s, was arrested this month and, according to his lawyer, told prosecutors he had ordered the attack.

Authorities have found ​no evidence Ranucci had prior knowledge of the bombing, but Lavitola’s arrest triggered a stream of articles in pro-government media alleging a ‌plot to ⁠boost Ranucci’s popularity ahead of a possible move into politics.

The political reaction to his removal reflects deep divisions over RAI, whose governance critics have long said is vulnerable to government influence.

“Report” is one of the few investigative programmes on Italian television, where the private broadcasting landscape is historically linked to centre-right politics.

Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left Democratic ​Party, was among several opposition ​figures who said Ranucci’s removal ⁠showed that weakening “Report” had been a longstanding objective of the right-wing government ahead of an election due next year.

Meloni’s allies took a different view. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, ​leader of the nationalist League party, praised the decision, saying it was the “right” one ​and calling for ⁠clarification of the issues surrounding Ranucci.

Senate President Ignazio La Russa, from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, also expressed satisfaction, having frequently criticised the programme’s editorial line.

RAI made no reference to the recent controversies, saying only that it wanted to strengthen its ⁠investigative ​reporting and promote young talent.

It offered Ranucci a job in other ​news programmes or as a foreign correspondent.

But adding to the pressure on the state broadcaster, journalists working on “Report” issued a statement describing the decision ​as “unacceptable” and warning that many members of the newsroom would leave if management did not reverse course.