Wetlands Pasifika builds on Namosi’s biodiversity knowledge

Students of Brigham University [Photo: Namosi Eco Retreat/FACEBOOK PAGE]

International university students are set to gain practical experience in biodiversity research through a new international collaboration.

Wetlands Pasifika, in partnership with Brigham Young University, Namosi Eco Retreat and the Ratu Jo Nacola Trust Restoration Initiative, will host a Biodiversity Rapid

Assessment in Namosi this month.

The programme brings together BYU students, and national biodiversity experts.

The students will work alongside researchers to document freshwater and terrestrial biodiversity and better understand species diversity, ecological networks and insect diversification.

Wetlands Pasifika says the initiative is also aimed at building the capacity of emerging Fijian scientists through hands-on research and international knowledge exchange.

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It says the participation of international researchers will provide opportunities for Fijian students to learn new research approaches while contributing to biodiversity studies relevant to Fiji and the wider South Pacific.

The project will also support scientific publications and comprehensive biodiversity reports for the participating sites.

Wetlands Pasifika says strengthening local scientific capacity is important for the long-term management and conservation of Fiji’s ecosystems.

The initiative is aligned with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and its 2030 targets for biodiversity conservation and capacity building.