Survey reveals HIV risk among children

[Photo: File]

Data from the HIV and drug use survey launched yesterday by Medical Services Pacific has revealed that children as young as 10 are already contracting the virus, underscoring the urgent need for early education and intervention.

The findings by MSP challenge long‑held assumptions that HIV awareness and drug prevention programs should only target teenagers and young adults.

MSP says the evidence shows risks are emerging much earlier, making it critical to reach children at primary school level with age‑appropriate information.

Educators involved in the program say younger students respond well to creative methods such as colouring and artwork, while older students benefit from confidence‑building discussions that help them resist peer pressure and make informed decisions.

Article continues after advertisement

MSP says that parents are also being engaged to ensure children receive consistent guidance at home and in school.

MSP highlighted that early intervention is not only about protecting children from immediate risks, but also about equipping them to become resilient, informed leaders in the future.

The organisation stressed that communities cannot afford to delay, as hiding from the issue only leaves children vulnerable.

The survey results is now anticipated to guide MSP’s ongoing outreach, with plans to expand grassroots initiatives across schools and rural communities, ensuring that young people are empowered with knowledge before risky behaviours take root.