El Niño could leave farmers without water

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s farmers could face a major water crisis if severe El Niño conditions develop, with the Agriculture Ministry warning of limited capacity to transport water to affected areas.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna says the primary concern is not just the water shortage, but how quickly and effectively supplies can reach vulnerable communities.

He adds that Fiji lacks the equipment to move large volumes of water during prolonged dry spells.

Tunabuna is urging early preparation, warning that delayed action will leave farming communities stranded.

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“It’s going to affect yield. We’re going into the planting season now and if we don’t have enough water on the ground and if we don’t have the anticipated rain, germination will be lower, or there will be a lot of deaths to crops that are already uncropped.”

Tunabuna adds that livestock face an even greater threat, as animals rely on both water and adequate feed to survive.

“It will have some effect on crops that are already standing. It will also have some impact, probably a lot of impact on livestock, which depends not only on water, but also on livestock feed. Passage that is fully dependent on that. So there will be a multiplication effect on livestock.”

He says the combined impact of water and feed shortages could create further pressure on farmers.

Tunabuna stresses that Fiji must prepare now to reduce the impact of what could be a severe El Niño event.