Constitutional Review Commission to submit final report

[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s constitutional review process reaches a major milestone today, with the Constitutional Review Commission set to submit its final report to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

The report marks the culmination of months of nationwide consultations, with the Commission travelling across Fiji to hear directly from Fijians about the Constitution and the country’s constitutional future.

Communities, villages, organisations, institutions and other stakeholders shared their views, concerns, aspirations and recommendations during the consultations.

With the consultations now complete and the final report ready, attention will shift to the Commission’s findings and recommendations — and what comes next for Fiji’s constitutional journey.

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The submission of the report marks the end of the Commission’s consultation mandate and the beginning of the next stage of the constitutional review process.