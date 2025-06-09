Nasova, Tuitubou extends stay with Drua

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua duo Joji Nasova and Maika Tuitubou will remain with the club through the end of the 2028 Shop N Save Super Rugby season.

Nasova made an immediate impact in his first season with the Drua after switching from international sevens to Super Rugby Pacific early this year.

The powerful Ba flyer made his Drua and Super Rugby Pacific debut against the Hurricanes at Churchill Park in Lautoka in Round 3 and has since made five appearances for the club.

Meanwhile, Tuitubou made his debut for the side against the Chiefs at One NZ Stadium in Christchurch, starting at outside centre alongside experienced midfielder Virimi Vakatawa.

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The 2027 season starts in February.