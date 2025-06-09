Education key to preserving Fiji’s vernacular languages

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The continued use of Fiji’s vernacular languages in speaking and writing is vital to preventing their decline and extinction.

This, according to Fiji National University’s College of Humanities, Education and Law Head of the Department of Language and Literature, Sera Lockington.

She made the remarks during the closing ceremony of FNU’s inaugural Vernacular Week at Natabua Campus last week.

Held under the theme “Empowering Indigenous Voices,” the week brought students and staff together to celebrate Fiji’s linguistic and cultural diversity.

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Lockington said vernacular languages were closely linked to people’s identity, culture and heritage.

She also highlighted the importance of preserving Fiji Hindi, particularly as it continues to be spoken by younger generations.

She said tertiary institutions have an important role in keeping Fiji’s languages, cultures and traditions alive.

Lockington pointed to FNU’s Diploma in Vanua Leadership programme as an example of how education can support traditional leadership and cultural knowledge.

The programme, pioneered by FNU Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba in collaboration with Fiji’s Great Council of Chiefs, mentors young chiefs to take up leadership roles in their provinces, villages and districts.

Assistant Professor and Vernacular Week Committee Chair Dr Kasanita Nayasi added that the initiative provided students with a space to celebrate and use their languages with confidence.

She said students would go on to become teachers, professionals, leaders and community members who could influence future generations.