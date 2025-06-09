Shankar to lead Fiji U19

Maikah Dau [left], Delon Shankar [right].[Pic:Fiji FA/Facebook]

Rewa FC defender Delon Shankar will lead the Junior Bula Boys at the OFC U-19 Men’s Championship in Samoa.

Shankar was named captain and will lead Fiji in the regional championship, which serves as the Oceania qualifier for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He will be assisted by Nasinu FC midfielder Maikah Dau.

Over 200 players were put through the test before the best 23 were selected to represent Fiji.

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Captain Shankar says he’s blessed to be given the opportunity.

‘I’m really honored and proud to be the captain and thank the coaches for choosing me, I’m ready to lead this side to victory, make our families and Fiji proud’.

Four Bula FC players are part of the squad; seven went to the U17 World Cup last year.

Out of the 23, nine are based overseas, with one from Canada, two from New Zealand and six play in Australia.

Coach Marika Rodu says four players will leave Fiji for the first time.

Fiji has been drawn in Group B alongside New Zealand, Tahiti and Vanuatu.

The Junior Bula Boys will open their campaign against Vanuatu on Wednesday