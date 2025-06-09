Handicraft skills passed to future generations

[Photo: FILE]

Passing on traditional handicraft knowledge is more than teaching a skill – it preserves culture and equips future generations with heritage they can carry forward.

This was highlighted by handicraft training teacher Josivini Marama, who says opportunities to learn traditional crafts are vital to keeping these skills alive.

Handicraft training teacher Josivini Marama says traditional skills should not fade away.

“It is important that we teach our children these traditional skills while they are still young, because they are the ones who will carry this knowledge forward.”

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Marama expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her weaving knowledge with participants from diverse backgrounds.

“I am very grateful for this opportunity because it has allowed me to share my knowledge of weaving with people from different communities and backgrounds.”

The initiative highlights the importance of preserving traditional crafts while empowering local communities to share and pass down their knowledge.