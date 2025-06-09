New system boosts cyclone tracking

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Government Facebook page]

Fiji now has a new satellite system to improve tropical cyclone forecasting and early warnings.

The Himawari satellite data receiving and processing system has been installed at the Fiji Meteorological Service with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The system provides satellite images every 10 minutes.

This allows forecasters to closely track cloud formations, tropical disturbances and developing weather systems across Fiji and the Pacific.

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The new system will help the Fiji Meteorological Service issue timely warnings and improve decisions before and during severe weather.

It also provides backup support in Suva to keep key weather services running during major weather events.

The weather office says JICA and the Government of Japan continue to play an important role in strengthening weather monitoring and early warning services in Fiji and the Pacific.