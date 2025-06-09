Fiji, Australia eye new investment and digital growth

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Fiji and Australia are looking to take their business partnership into a new era focused on investment, digital growth and more opportunities for Fijian businesses and workers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the priorities at the Fiji Australia Business Council’s 40th anniversary celebrations at the Grand Pacific Hotel.

He says the four-decade partnership has built strong commercial and people-to-people links between the two countries.

Kamikamica says Fiji wants Australian businesses to see the country not only as a market, but as a gateway to the wider Pacific digital economy.

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He says Fiji is targeting growth in cloud services, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital payments, e-commerce and data services.

The Government is also pushing investment reforms aimed at improving the business environment and speeding up investment approvals.

Kamikamica says future investment must deliver more than capital, with a focus on skills transfer, local enterprise development, jobs and stronger links between Fijian businesses and regional supply chains.

He says the next chapter of the Vuvale partnership must translate into investment and opportunities that directly benefit Fijians.