National schools basketball championship tips off tomorrow

[Source: File]

The Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship 2026 will get underway tomorrow, bringing together the country’s top young basketball talent for three days of competition in Suva.

The national championship follows last month’s zone qualifiers and will feature 70 teams competing across the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 grades.

Organised by Basketball Fiji with the support of Vodafone Fiji, the tournament will see schools from around the country battle for national honours.

Basketball Fiji Chief Operations Officer William Peter says the championship is the culmination of months of preparation and competition.

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“This national championship represents the ultimate reward for the hard work displayed during the qualifiers.”

Peter believes the standard of play continues to improve each year as schools compete for coveted national titles.

“Every year, the level of play elevates as schools fight for national titles.”

Vodafone Fiji Regional Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad says the company remains committed to supporting youth development through sport.

“Sports instill leadership, discipline, tournament spirit and unity. We look forward to three days of phenomenal basketball action and seeing Fiji’s top school talent compete with pride.”

Matches on the opening two days will be played at Marist Lambert Hall, Yat Sen Courts and Vodafone Arena, before the finals day shifts to Yat Sen Indoor Court and the Vodafone Arena Main Hall.

The championship runs from tomorrow to the 29th.