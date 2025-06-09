Ba ends EPL season with style

Dayal’s Sawmillers Ba FC ended its championship-winning 2026 Extra Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Stratum Rewa FC at Four R Stadium, Govind Park in Ba yesterday.

Rusiate Doidoi’s goal proved to be the difference as the Men in Black held on for the win despite finishing the match with 10 players after Etonia Dogalau was sent off.

The result officially brings the curtain down on the 2026 Extra Premier League season, with Ba finishing as champions and Rewa in third place.

Looking ahead to the Extra Battle of the Giant next weekend, Ba has three tough pool matches lined ahead of them.

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They will first play Nadi, before playing Rewa and Lautoka, before the semi-finals are confirmed.

The tournament starts on Friday and will be held at Ba’s home turf, the 4R Stadium Govind Park.