Dialogue Fiji rebrands as Democracy Centre

[Photo: File]

Non partisan civil society organisation Dialogue Fiji has officially changed its name to the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue (CDD), highlighting democracy as its core mission while dialogue remains central to its identity.

Chief Executive Nilesh Lal says the change is not an abandonment of its history, but an acknowledgment of how it has evolved and contributed to strengthening democracy in Fiji.

“Dialogue, of course, remains a very pertinent part of our work, a big part of our identity and our methodology.”

European Union Ambassador to Fiji Barbara Plinkert welcomed the rebranding, saying it reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to democratic values.

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“This is much more than a change of a name, it is an opportunity to reaffirm a mission that is increasingly important, not only for Fiji but indeed for democracies everywhere.”

Speaking on behalf of Government, Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka echoed these sentiments.

“The move from Dialogue Fiji to the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue is not a break from the past, it is an evolution that reflects the breadth of the organisation’s work and its ambitions for the future.”

Now known as the Centre for Democracy and Dialogue, the organisation says its mission is to consolidate democracy deep within Fiji’s culture and institutions, so that abandoning democratic principles is no longer seen as an option.