Gavoka defends Fiji Airways vehicle purchase

[Photo: File]

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has defended Fiji Airways’ decision to purchase six new vehicles, saying the airline should be allowed to manage its operations without interference.

Speaking yesterday, Gavoka urged critics to trust the airline’s professionalism and international standing.

“Let me ask the people of Fiji to let Fiji Airways run Fiji Airways. Keyboard warriors are getting a little too bold and into areas where they should not. It is a highly professional organization. It has won many international awards, and it is now a one‑world carrier.”

He added that the airline’s investments, including the new vehicles, are part of maintaining the standards required to remain competitive globally.

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“We want the airline to continue to operate in its full potential. We don’t want them to be shortchanged in any way. If they want to buy some additional equipment, there’s a good reason for it. It makes the product what we want it to be.”

The comments come amid public debate over the airline’s spending, particularly as the government recently confirmed a 5% Tourism Services Tax will be directed to support Fiji Airways for 12 months starting September 1, 2026.