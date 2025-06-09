Suri takes charge of Lautoka ahead of BOG

[Source: File]

Lautoka FC has appointed former Solomon Islands international Batram Suri as its new head coach ahead of the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants.

Suri arrives with extensive experience both as a player and a coach. During his playing career, he represented the Solomon Islands and also featured for Nadi FC in Fiji. He has since gone on to coach Solomon Islands age-group national teams and clubs, including Ifira Black Bird and Galaxy FC, most recently guiding Galaxy FC at the 2026 OFC Men’s Champions League held in Fiji.

The appointment comes at a crucial time for the Blues as they prepare for one of the country’s premier football tournaments.

Lautoka heads into the Extra BOG chasing a fourth title after previous triumphs in 1985, 2016 and 2024. The Blues were last crowned champions in 2024 after defeating western rivals Nadi FC 2-0 in the final.

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However, Suri’s first assignment will be far from easy, with Lautoka drawn into a challenging pool alongside hosts Ba FC, Rewa FC and Nadi FC.

The Blues open their campaign against Rewa on September 4, before taking on Nadi the following day. They will conclude pool play against Ba on September 6.

With three Battle of the Giants titles already in the club’s trophy cabinet and eight runners-up finishes to its name, Lautoka will be hoping Suri can provide the guidance needed to mount another serious title challenge in Ba.