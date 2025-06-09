World WHO says Ebola outbreak in Uganda is over, as cases rise in Congo Share August 28, 2026 5:42 am

[Photo: Reuters] >The outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola in ​Uganda is over but it is not under control ‌in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, a World Health Organization official told a briefing on Wednesday.

The all-clear for Uganda follows a declaration on ​July 28 from the Ugandan government that it was free ​of the disease, which caused 20 cases and two ⁠deaths in the country.

The WHO monitored the situation until ​this week to ensure that no chains of transmission had been ​missed.

But Dr Marie Roseline Belizaire, director of emergency preparedness for the WHO African region, told a WHO regional meeting that cases in Democratic Republic ​of Congo continued to rise despite some progress. The outbreak ​there is the second-deadliest in history, and outpacing containment efforts.

According to the ‌Congolese ⁠government, as of Tuesday there have been more than 2,700 deaths and more than 5,600 cases.

“Transmission remains very active,” said Belizaire.

“We have slowed the acceleration, but we have not yet bent ​this curve.”

She said ​there are ⁠improvements in contact tracing and testing, and also that analyses of the Bundibugyo virus have not ​shown any signs of mutation despite the rapid ​spread.

While ⁠she described that as good news, she also flagged an immediate $30 million funding gap for logistical operations to deliver medical and ⁠personal protective ​equipment in the worst-hit areas of ​Congo.

“Without this immediate investment, we risk stalling the momentum we have built,” she ​said.