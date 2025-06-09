Concern raised over elderly neglect, exploitation

[Photo: File]

Concerns over the welfare of older people have prompted calls for stronger support and protection, as Fiji looks at the challenges of an ageing population.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, Selina Kuruleca, made the comments during a national consultation on ageing.

Kuruleca says while Fiji has changed as a society, the country must question whether enough progress has been made in caring for its older population.

She says some older people in villages and communities are being left behind, while others have become victims of financial exploitation by their own families.

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“We see a lot of our older persons in our villages, in our communities, who have been left behind or who have been victims of unscrupulous financial management by their own families.”

Kuruleca says while some families continue to care for and support their older relatives, Fiji can do much better.

She says older people have played an important role in shaping families and communities, and their contributions should not be forgotten.

“If it wasn’t for the older persons, for the older people in our lives and in our communities, many of us would not be here.”

Kuruleca also acknowledged families who continue to care for their elderly relatives, saying their efforts are appreciated.

She says the consultation is an important reminder of how far Fiji has come and what more needs to be done to ensure older people are supported, protected and valued.

The discussions bring together government representatives, non-government organisations, civil society groups and other stakeholders to consider the needs and priorities of Fiji’s ageing population.