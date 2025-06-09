Big fish count in Kadavu

[Photo: Supplied: Fiji Government Facebook page]

A fisheries survey is underway in Kadavu to check the number of important fish species and help protect Fiji’s inshore fisheries.

The Ministry of Fisheries carried out the survey at Naiqoro Passage as part of its Kawakawa and Donu Survey.

The dive team recorded 101 brown-marbled groupers, also known as camouflage groupers.

The survey collects data on fish numbers and their populations. This will help the Ministry make better decisions on fisheries management and conservation.

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The work also highlights the need to protect traditional fishing areas and involve communities in managing marine resources.