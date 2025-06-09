Retailers battle falling consumer spending

[Photo: File]

Retailers are increasingly turning to mega-sales and heavy discounts as weaker consumer spending puts pressure on sales targets.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says the growing number of mega-sales is a sign that retailers are facing challenges in meeting their targets.

Patel adds that larger retailers are using major sales campaigns to attract customers, clear existing stock and improve their sales figures.

He says while mega-sales offer consumers lower prices, the trend also highlights the pressure businesses are facing in the current market.

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Patel adds retailers are having to find new ways to attract customers as sales remain weaker than expected.

“They have stocks in the warehouse, and maybe more stocks are coming in. So they have to get rid of the stocks they have. So that’s one of the reasons. The sales have been down. They’re trying to meet the targets they have set out. So that is one reason I think the sales are there.”

He says clearing excess stock through major discounts can help businesses manage their inventory and prepare for new stock.

The association says the retail sector will continue to closely monitor consumer spending as businesses adjust to changing market conditions.