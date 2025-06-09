Duo remanded over stolen horse murder

[Photo: FILE]

A father and son charged in relation to the death of a 38-year-old man appeared for first call at the Lautoka High Court.

Ratu Vula Ratuva and his son, Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva, are jointly charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

It is alleged that the accused persons assaulted the man, his 16-year-old son and another 16-year-old boy over issues relating to stolen horses.

The alleged offence occurred on August 9th along Queens Highway in Sigatoka.

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The victim subsequently died as a result of the alleged assault.

The State sought time to file the Information and disclosures.

The accused persons also applied for bail and the State will be responding and confirming its position on the applications within 14 days.

The matter was adjourned to September 14th.

Both accused persons have been further remanded.