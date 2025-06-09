Chand eyes back-to-back BOG glory

[Source: Fiji Football/ Facebook]

Extra Supermarket Labasa FC coach Alvin Chand will be hoping to add another chapter to his growing coaching career when he leads the defending champions into the 2026 Extra Battle of the Giants at Four R Stadium at Govind Park in Ba.

Chand’s association with Labasa Football stretches back almost a decade, having joined the district setup around 2016. He spent several years working with Labasa’s youth teams before progressing through the coaching ranks.

After years of developing players behind the scenes, Chand was appointed Labasa senior team head coach in March 2025, taking over from Ravneel Pratap.

His first season in charge proved memorable.

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Chand guided the Babasiga Lions to the 2025 BiC Fiji FACT title before adding the Extra Battle of the Giants crown, with Labasa defeating Rewa 2-1 in the BOG final at Subrail Park.

The challenge this year is different.

Instead of chasing the trophy, Chand and his players will arrive in Ba as the defending champions, with every opponent determined to take their crown.

Labasa has been drawn alongside Nasinu, Suva and Navua, with three demanding pool matches awaiting the northerners during the opening weekend.

For Chand, another BOG success would be particularly significant. From spending years developing Labasa’s young footballers to leading the senior side to major trophies, his journey has been one of steady progression within the Babasiga Lions system.

The Extra Battle of the Giants will be held from the 4th to the 6th of next month, with the semifinals and final scheduled for the 12th and 13th.