Same standard applied to all players

Fiji Under-19 men’s football head coach Marika Rodu says the same selection standards were applied to both local and overseas-based players as he finalised his squad for the upcoming OFC U-19 Men’s Championship in Samoa.

Rodu has named his final 23-member squad for the tournament and said he was satisfied with the group selected after an extensive selection process.

Trials were held across Fiji before the coaching staff travelled to New Zealand in July for a two-day trial involving overseas-based players.

Rodu said every player in the squad would have an important role to play during the championship, regardless of whether they were in the starting line-up.

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“It would not be right to make this separation of overseas-based and local-based players. I see them as all Fijians and all of them have the eligibility to represent Fiji. The qualities I looked at were players who are genuine for the cause, players who have come with a purpose and who have used this opportunity to showcase their talent.”

The OFC U-19 Men’s Championship will give Fiji’s young players the chance to test themselves against some of the best teams in the region, with qualification for the FIFA U-20 World Cup the ultimate prize.