How to Lose a Guy sequel in development at Paramount

Source: RNZ

More than 20 years later, we are getting another instalment of the hit rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey.

After more than 20 years, a sequel to the hit romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, is in the works, with its original star Kate Hudson attached to the project, sources told CNN.

Hudson, who starred in the original film as magazine columnist Andie Anderson, will produce the sequel at Paramount alongside American film producer Stacey Sher, whose production credits include award-winning films like Pulp Fiction, Erin Brockovich and Django Unchained, a source close to the project confirmed to CNN.

The studio is currently seeking a screenwriter, the source said, and there are no other attachments at this early development stage. Variety was the first to report the story.

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It remains unclear whether Hudson or Matthew McConaughey, who starred alongside Hudson as advertising hot-shot Benjamin Barry, will reprise their roles.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Hudson and McConaughey for comment.

Released in 2003, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows Andie, a magazine columnist, as she sets out on a reporting assignment to prove she can make a man break up with her in 10 days. Her journalistic experiment soon gives way to a ‘will-they-won’t they’ relationship with Benjamin, who bets his boss that he can make her fall in love with him.

The film grossed nearly US$180 million worldwide at the time of its release, according to Variety.

And the yellow silk Carolina Herrera gown worn by Hudson during the film has since become an iconic visual moment in cinema.

In recent years, Hudson and McConaughey had demurely responded when asked whether a sequel was underway.

During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live in 2024, Hudson was asked whether she’d thought about reprising her role with McConaughey, saying, “I think they’re (studios) always thinking about that”.

“All that matters would be the script and if Matthew and I were into the script,” Hudson said. “I think we’re both totally open, it has just never happened.”

In June, around the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals win against the San Antonio Spurs, Hudson shared on Instagram two stills from the film of Andie and Benjamin at a game, alongside the caption “Déjà vu”.

Just weeks ago, McConaughey revealed that How to Lose a Guy in 10 days is his favourite romcom he’s ever worked on.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz earlier this month, the actor described the 2003 film as the “gift that keeps on giving,” saying it still pays the “best mailbox money of any film I’ve ever done”.

News of the sequel comes just months after the box office success of The Devil Wears Prada 2 — another fan-favourite from the early 2000s – which brought back the original cast of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

Other follow-ups to popular films from the 2000s have also seen colossal success this year –– with the new Scary Movie grossing over US$231 million worldwide and Toy Story 5 grossing over US$1.128 billion worldwide, according to the box office data tracking site, The Numbers.

The development comes as Paramount tries to merge its movie studio and television operations with WBD, the parent of CNN, HBO, Discovery, the Warner Bros. studio and many other assets.