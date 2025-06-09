Navua CBD set for major relocation

[Photo: FILE]

Navua’s town centre could soon undergo a major transformation, with the Government planning to relocate key facilities to Thompson Park.

The plans are part of a revised town planning scheme being developed for Navua following its declaration as a town.

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the current CBD has limited space, prompting the need to identify a new area for major facilities.

“There are plans. Like, they come live with the Ministry of Local Government, together with the Department of Town and Country Planning. They’re now working on the revised town planning scheme for Navua.”

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Nalumisa says Thompson Park is being considered for the relocation of the council headquarters, bus stand and carrier stand.

He says Government is also looking at relocating the market, while ensuring a suitable replacement is found for Thompson Park.

“If you look at the current setup, the CBD area is a bit less, so that’s why we’re also thinking of relocating, using this space to relocate some of the major facilities.”

The Ministry is working with the Lands Department to identify suitable land that could replace Thompson Park.

Nalumisa says funding has already been allocated in the current financial year for the planned developments.

The changes are expected to form part of Navua’s transition following its official declaration as a town.