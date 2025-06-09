Police accept criticism, seek stronger community support

[Photo: File]

The Fiji Police Force is calling for a whole-of-society approach to tackling crime, saying arrests alone will not provide a lasting solution.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the Force accepts criticism over its handling of recent aggravated robberies and burglaries.

He says operational measures are being strengthened to ensure police responses are more proactive rather than reactive.

Despite concerns over recent incidents, police statistics show decreases in several serious crimes between January and July this year compared with the same period in 2025.

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Burglary decreased by 7.3 percent, robbery by 32.8 percent, aggravated robbery by 17.8 percent, aggravated burglary by 7.7 percent and theft by 7.9 percent.

However, theft of motor vehicles increased from 31 cases in the first seven months of 2025 to 51 cases during the same period this year.

Tudravu says the focus must also be placed on understanding why people repeatedly turn to crime.

“The why factor. This is where we need to also focus our attention as a nation. We have individuals coming into the system who are habitual offenders with multiple theft or

burglary cases, which begs two critical questions, why and what can be an effective deterrent?”

The Commissioner says CCTV cameras installed by the private and public sectors have assisted police investigations.

However, he says this should not create the perception that police only act after incidents are posted on social media.

Tudravu says police operational strategies during the first six months have contributed to the reduction in serious crimes.

Overall crime also decreased by 11 percent, from 11,387 cases between January and July 2025 to 10,106 cases during the same period this year.

“We need to work together because what is being posted on social media and the media at the end of the day impacts us all as a nation, irrespective of one’s race, gender, religious or political affiliations. Crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility.”

He says constructive criticism is important in helping police avoid predictable patterns that could be exploited by offenders.

Tudravu is also calling for discussions on possible changes to the law and alternatives for habitual offenders who have developed a reliance on crime as a means of earning a living.

He says stakeholders can engage with police through its Community Policing arm.