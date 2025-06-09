Kava could become major industry for Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

Kava has the potential to become another major industry for Fiji, with the Government looking to expand the sector and increase its contribution to the economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica says there is significant potential for Fiji to grow its kava exports, particularly to Australia.

He adds that Fiji is currently exporting kava under a trial arrangement and has yet to reach its full export potential.

Kamikamica says the Government is working to have the trial arrangement removed so Fiji can further expand its kava industry.

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He says kava could become a major source of income for Fiji, with strong demand already seen in overseas markets.

“So, you know, the last thing you want is, you know, an unregulated industry, particularly when it’s a significant contributor to the economy. And, you know, the quality can be an issue. So that’s really why, and the feedback from certainly the US is that Fiji needs to get its act together and regulate the industry. And so in response to that, that’s why the kava bills have come.”

Kamikamica says there are challenges, including disease concerns, but work is underway to address them.

He says a new Kava Bill will also be tabled in Parliament to strengthen regulation, improve quality and protect farmers.

Kamikamica says the regulations are not intended to discourage farmers but to ensure the industry remains safe, reliable and sustainable.

He says with the right support and investment, Fiji’s kava industry can reach its full potential and become an important contributor to the economy.