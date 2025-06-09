Navua town council administrators to be appointed

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Local Government is preparing to appoint administrators to oversee the newly established Navua Town Council.

The appointments form part of the transition following Navua’s official declaration as a town.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the Ministry is working with the Lami Town Council as preparations continue for the new council.¤

The appointment of administrators is part of the Ministry’s work plan following Navua’s declaration.

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“We’re also working with the Lami Town Council, with the administration, while we’re also in the process of appointing administrators, who are going to manage the new Navua Town Council.”

Nalumisa says the Government has also allocated funding for the transition during the current financial year.

He says funding has been allocated in this financial year to support the transition, including the appointment of administrators following Navua’s declaration as a town.

Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma says they plan to establish a modern and sustainable municipal building.

“We envisage a beautiful town square, a public place that belongs to everyone, where every family can gather, where children can enjoy their town, and where communities and cultural events can be held. And we definitely envisage a new council office.”

The new council is expected to oversee municipal services and development within Navua as the town moves towards becoming a fully functioning local authority.