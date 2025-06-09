Labasa murder case awaits post-mortem report

[Photo: File]

The State is still awaiting a post-mortem report in the alleged murder of a 55-year-old man in Labasa, with the matter facing further delays as toxicology testing is being carried out overseas.

This was revealed during a pre-trial conference for Ananaisa Ono Jnr before Justice Lee Burney at the Labasa High Court.

The State informed the court that follow-ups had been made, but the post-mortem report remains pending as it has been sent overseas for toxicology analysis.

The court heard that the report could take several months to become available.

Article continues after advertisement

Ono is charged with the alleged murder of 55-year-old Prem Chand in Labasa on May 3, 2026, following an alleged dispute over the non-payment of sexual services at a complex along Rara Avenue.

The court also heard that information forming part of the case was obtained through an interview with the accused, as well as information allegedly provided by Chand after the incident and before his death on May 4.

During the proceedings, the judge also sought clarification around the circumstances of the death and whether the facts before the court could support the murder charge or a lesser offence such as manslaughter.

The court has therefore ordered that the full summary of facts and other information required for the matter to progress be made available before the next hearing.

Ono has been further remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Centre.

The case has been adjourned to November 16.