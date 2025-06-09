[Pic:Taveuni Rugby Union/Facebook]

There were wins for Nadi and Nadroga yesterday in round five of the Skipper Cup.

Nadroga thrashed Navosa 71-12 while Nadi beat a spirited Taveuni team 24-13.

In the Under 20 games, Taveuni defeated Nadi 41-36 and Nadroga thumped Navosa 70-10.

Three Skipper Cup games will be played today with Kadavu and Lautoka meeting at Churchill Park at 4pm.

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At Churchill Park ground 3, Malolo faces Ba at 3pm.

Tailevu and Naitasiri are going to play at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

Suva hosts Rewa at the Suva Grammar School ground at 3pm.