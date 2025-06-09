Ministry explains acting teacher posts

The Ministry of Education says teachers acting as school heads are not guaranteed the positions permanently and their appointments can end once permanent heads are appointed.

Permanent Secretary for Education Navin Raj said only seven teachers were discussed at a meeting with the Fiji Teachers Association yesterday, not the 26 reported in the media.

Raj says acting appointments can be revoked when a permanent person is appointed to the vacant position.

Due to the process being followed, we also discussed advertising the vacant positions in due course, said Raj.

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He says he will continue to consult the two teachers’ unions as the process moves forward.

Raj has also urged the media to check information before publishing it, saying incorrect reports can cause confusion.

He is also asking teachers to raise their concerns directly with the Ministry.