FSC awaits environment findings on Qawa River

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says there has been no wastewater discharge from its Labasa Mill into the Qawa River during the current crushing season.

This follows concerns raised by communities in Vulovi, Natokamu and Vunivaivai over dead fish, a strong smell and changes in the condition of the river.

Residents had called for an investigation into whether wastewater from the mill could be affecting the river and marine life.

In response, FSC says it takes the concerns seriously and is following the environmental requirements set by the Department of Environment.

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The Corporation says its wastewater treatment system is operating, with wastewater treated and regularly monitored and tested.

FSC says some samples are also sent to accredited laboratories for independent testing.

Following the concerns raised by residents, the Department of Environment inspected the area and collected samples for analysis.

FSC says it fully cooperated with the inspection and is now waiting for the Department’s findings.

The Corporation says there is currently no evidence linking the reported condition of the Qawa River to the operations of the Labasa Mill.

It says the affected section of the river has also since returned to its usual green appearance.

FSC says it will continue monitoring the situation and work with the Department of Environment on any further investigation or recommendations.

The cause of the reported changes in the Qawa River has not yet been established, with the Department of Environment’s findings expected to provide further clarity.