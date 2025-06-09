Williams expecting tough competition

Basketball Fiji interim CEO Peter William says he is expecting a more exciting and tougher competition this year after the secondary schools championship officially started this morning.

The tournament features a total of 70 teams from 16 schools all across the country.

Opening the championship alongside their other development programs was a special one for Basketball Fiji.

William is expecting some tough competition from schools from the west.

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“A few good teams that have come down from the west are Ba Provincial Free Bird Institute, Fiji Agape School in the girls division, SVC also has some strong competition in the U19 and U15 boys division.”

There are 70 teams from 16 schools competing over the next three days at Yat Sen Secondary School, Marist Brothers High School and the Vodafone Arena.