Singh urges drug-free future

[Photo: FILE ]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh is urging religious and community leaders to use Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations to guide young people towards healthy, responsible and drug-free lives.

Singh says the occasion should be used to share positive values with children and young people.

He adds the teachings of Lord Krishna promote righteousness, compassion, courage, self-discipline, love and devotion.

Singh is calling on Mandalis, religious leaders and community leaders to include these values in community activities and discussions.

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He says young people should also be educated about making positive and responsible choices to help them lead productive and healthy lives.

Singh is also urging communities to promote greater respect and understanding among Fiji’s different religions and to respect all faiths and places of worship.

He says Janmashtami provides an opportunity for communities to strengthen harmony while helping guide the younger generation towards a positive future.