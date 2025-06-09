Post Malone's only NZ show not going ahead

Source: RNZ

Post Malone’s only New Zealand show will not be going ahead.

The US rapper was scheduled to perform in Auckland this October as part of his BIG ASS world tour.

Ticket holders received an email on Thursday notifying them he’s no longer coming.

“As the current tour dates for Post Malone’s BIG ASS World Tour – With Don Toliver won’t be going ahead, all tickets will be fully refunded and will no longer be valid. Refund information is below.”

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It is unclear whether the show has been postponed or cancelled, with the email to ticket holders mentioning the tour being postponed, but the Ticketmaster website listing the Auckland show as cancelled.

Ticketmaster said ticket holders would receive an automatic refund to their original method of payment within 14–21 days.