Rodu names Fiji squad for OFC U19 Championship

[Source: File]

Fiji Under-19 head coach Marika Rodu has named a 23-member squad for next month’s OFC U-19 Men’s Championship in Samoa.

The national side has been drawn in Group B alongside New Zealand, Tahiti and Vanuatu, with the tournament set to run from September 1 to 14.

Fiji opens its campaign against Vanuatu on September 2 before facing tournament favourites New Zealand on September 5. Rodu’s side will conclude its pool matches against Tahiti on September 8.

The squad features a blend of talent across all positions, with Usaia Tamaniqio, Maleli Tawake and Frank Dansey selected as goalkeepers.

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The defenders are Manasa Kubucaucau, Krishna Junior, Farhaan Khan, Delon Shankar, Teimana Goundar, Bilal Khan and Ame Lutu.

Named in midfield are Nicholas Franklin, Maikah Dau, Ryan Naresh, Abdullah Khairati, Akuila Vata and Waisea Naicovu.

The winger positions will be filled by Jovesa Uqe, Ibraheem Afazal, Jai Naidu and Meli Vuilabasa, while Shivkrant Kumar, Apenisa Dulukobau and Semi Natinavou have been selected as forwards.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals on September 11, with the final and third-place playoff scheduled for September 14.

Rodu will be assisted by Dhirend Chand, while Saten Prasad serves as team manager and Iosevo Vosoboto takes up the role of goalkeeper coach.